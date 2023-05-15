Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $16.10

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $19,211,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $14.08 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

