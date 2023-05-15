Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $13.71

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ready Capital by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

