Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Position Lessened by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,860 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.50% of Bristow Group worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE VTOL traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. 45,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,660. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.30 million, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $320,976.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,917,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,054 shares of company stock worth $3,500,319. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

