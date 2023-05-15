Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New $883,000 Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,858,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,861,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,018,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,024,000.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $18.86 during trading on Monday. 25,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

