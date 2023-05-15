Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 77,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.34. The stock had a trading volume of 489,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,600. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.