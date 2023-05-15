Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.10. 1,287,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,085. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

