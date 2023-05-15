Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

