Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock remained flat at $198.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 210,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

