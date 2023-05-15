Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $115.16. 553,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,030. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $114.43 and a one year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.