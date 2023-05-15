Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

MA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.25. 473,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.35 and a 200-day moving average of $358.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

