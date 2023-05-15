Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $51,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.47. 245,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.