Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

