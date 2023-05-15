Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 675.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $147.83. 116,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.89.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

