Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 409,510 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 409,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Timken as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 543,343 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,798. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

