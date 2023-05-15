Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,180 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 38,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $412.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

