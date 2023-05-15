Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,450 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 433.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.15 on Monday, reaching $340.60. 899,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,150. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

