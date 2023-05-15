Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,230 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $45,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,714. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

