Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,949,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,649.39. 55,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,945. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,593.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,316.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

