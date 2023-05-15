Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOLT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BOLT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $68.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,537.76% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 83,291 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 97,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

