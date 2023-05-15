Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 82.87%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

