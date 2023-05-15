Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 176,223 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,951. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

