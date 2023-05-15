BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 774,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 86,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 48,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.