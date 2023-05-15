Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 75.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 80,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

