BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,821,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,387,036.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 243,751 shares of company stock worth $3,770,192 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 46.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $181,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 302,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

