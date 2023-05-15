Blackboxstocks (BLBX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.91. 29,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 282,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

