Blackboxstocks (BLBX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.91. 29,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11.
In other news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 282,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
