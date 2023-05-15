BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $23.42 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $300,898.37 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003456 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003070 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,974,285 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

