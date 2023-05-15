BitShares 24 Hour Volume Reaches $237,709.65 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.47 million and $237,709.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003439 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003076 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,975,528 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

