Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $714.66 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,363.47 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $530.15 billion and approximately $714.66 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00427798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,374,400 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

