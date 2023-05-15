Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $714.66 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,363.47 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $530.15 billion and approximately $714.66 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00427798 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024521 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,374,400 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
