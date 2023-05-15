Bitcoin Private Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $964,698.76 and approximately $4.03 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00121948 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

