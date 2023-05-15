Bitcoin Price Tops $27,277.62 on Exchanges (BTC)

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $27,277.62 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $528.48 billion and $584.47 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00429953 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00129629 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024509 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,374,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.