Bitcoin Price Tops $27,277.62 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $27,277.62 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $528.48 billion and $584.47 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00429953 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00129629 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024509 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,374,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
