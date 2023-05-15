BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $341.05 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $27,462.39 or 1.00046861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $341.05 million and approximately $416,695.19 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,283.61271385 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $412,212.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

