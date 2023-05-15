Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Brother stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Bit Brother alerts:

Bit Brother Stock Down 4.6 %

BTB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 80,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,121. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.