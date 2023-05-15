BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,212. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

