BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
