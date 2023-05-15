BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

