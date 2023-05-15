Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,183 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises approximately 3.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Bilibili worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 662,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.44. 1,885,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.