Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Bexil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. Bexil has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Get Bexil alerts:

Bexil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bexil Corp. is a holding company, which engages through its subsidiary in investment management. The company was founded on August 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bexil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bexil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.