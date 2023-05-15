Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLCGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Bexil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. Bexil has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Bexil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bexil Corp. is a holding company, which engages through its subsidiary in investment management. The company was founded on August 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

Read More

Earnings History for Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bexil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bexil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.