Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.71. 553,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,374. The company has a market cap of $517.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.18. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,873,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 538,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

