Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

May 15th, 2023

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 835 ($10.54) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($10.01) to GBX 921 ($11.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.67.

Beazley Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421. Beazley has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Further Reading

