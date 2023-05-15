Beaumont Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,916 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,441,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 362,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,908. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $457.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

