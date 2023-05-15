Beaumont Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

