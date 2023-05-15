Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for about 0.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 53,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

