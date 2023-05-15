Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,445 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $35,342,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

