Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 552

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.55) to GBX 552 ($6.97) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.42) to GBX 570 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 430 ($5.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.13) to GBX 499 ($6.30) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 503.38 ($6.35).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.31) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 467.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 440.39. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a one year high of GBX 515.68 ($6.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.15, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.