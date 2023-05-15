Barclays Trims AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Target Price to $1.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
AppHarvest Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $0.47 on Thursday. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 2,455.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,178,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AppHarvest by 70.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 67,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 14.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.