Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0000

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 64.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,513.64 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 65.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

