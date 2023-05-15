Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Thomas L. Travis Sells 4,220 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 30,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,974. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank7 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bank7 by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank7 by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

