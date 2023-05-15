Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Thomas L. Travis Sells 4,220 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bank7 Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 30,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,974. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.56.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
