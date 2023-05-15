Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 450 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 791,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

