Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,546 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.56. 91,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.72%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

