Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

CRM traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,541. The company has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 961.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $206.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

