Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 880,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 751,315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 866,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,438. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.